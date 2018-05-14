Pobrecito! Pitbull Performance A No Cannes Do, Vocal Issues Force Miami Musician To Skip Travolta Tribute

Pitbulls Suffers Vocal Issues Forcing Him To Cancel Cannes Event Honoring John Travolta

John Travolta is scheduled to receive Variety’s first Cinema Icon Award at the Cannes Film Festival Tuesday but there’s already a slight problem. Pitbull, who was scheduled to perform during the “Cannes Party and Concert,” has had to pull out.

According to Page Six reports:

Pitbull pulled out on Saturday before the event that will take place on Tuesday at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes. “There were 11 rooms booked for him at the hotel,” said a source. We hear organizers are working on getting a new musical guest. Travolta is in town for his new movie “Gotti,” for which Pitbull produced a song on the soundtrack. Reps for the bash confirmed, “Pitbull is having issues with his voice. We are working on a replacement/this situation at the moment.” Sources said 50 Cent has signed on to replace him at the concert.

Do you think Curtis can fill Pitbull’s shoes? LOL. Seems like a whole nother genre of musician but they’ve both got huge hits. Who would you prefer to see live? Sidenote… Who is excited to see a “Gotti” movie starring Travolta? T