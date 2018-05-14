Better Late Than Never: The Internet Is Losing Their Tender Lovin’ Minds Over Ella Mai’s Year-Old “Boo’d Up”

Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records

Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” Goes Viral On Twitter

As Drake so pop-culturally stated, the path to our success is largely out of our control, it’s God’s plan. Thus, the burst of attention that singer Ella Mai is currently receiving appears to be at the behest of a higher power, not Jesus per se, but another who’s might is a force that cannot be reckoned with here on Earth.

Its name is Twitter. Merciless and powerful.

1 year ago today, May 14, 2017 (according to YouTube) Ella dropped a song called “Boo’d Up” and we can only surmise that this anniversary date has somehow awaken the collective 280-character social media conscious and *boom*, trending topic. The music video for the growing hit was just released 2 weeks ago.

When you wanna be Boo’d up but also wanna make sure no one messes w your feelings: pic.twitter.com/uuHvwhI1Ei — Www.DJVonCHASE.com (@DJVonCHASE) May 13, 2018

Surprisingly, much of the hoopla surrounding the song is about how men have “taken” it away from ladies as THEIR anthem!

