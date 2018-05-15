Peak Caucasity: IKEA Meatball Nicole Arbour Tells Folks To “Get Over Slavery” After Gentrifying Donald Glover’s #ThisIsAmerica Video

Career Gentrifier Nicole Arbour Wants Us To Shut Up About Slavery

See, this is why White women need to stop speaking for “ALL” women…

The Tomato Low Rent adjacent comedian that redid Donald Glover’s “This Is America” video just proved why she deserved a dragging. Folks online were rubbed the wrong way after Nicole Arbour posted up her “feminist” version of #ThisIsAmerica and questioned her motives on twitter.

One user pointed out an old tweet where Arbour suggested that folks needed to “get over” slavery. She had just went on a rant about how she empathized with ALL struggles. But here, she’s sounding like she’s a part-time teacup hypnotist.

Arbour’s true thoughts on slavery? “I can’t fix the past, let’s refocus”. Where’s all that “empathy” that inspired her, huh?

Oh I mean this. It’s misdirected energy. I can’t fix the past, but issues now, we all have a chance at so let’s refocus. I wanna see more movies with black women CEOs and normalizing excellence for the next generation to see, less black ppl in prison, and police retraining.

Oh I mean this. It’s misdirected energy. I can’t fix the past, but issues now, we all have a chance at so let’s refocus. I wanna see more movies with black women CEOs and normalizing excellence for the next generation to see, less black ppl in prison, and police retraining. https://t.co/vVgRdEepI3 — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) May 13, 2018

White women like her would actually rather die than apologize…LAUGH OUT LOUD! Warner Chapel also gave Nicole the green light to keep up her IKEA version of the video too. Here she is bragging about it.

Lol, my team just had an exchange with Warner Chappell about #ThisIsAmerica Not only is it staying up, they’re happy to receive sample royalties. #Deal 👊🏻😉 — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) May 14, 2018

Donald Glover’s label thinks her parody is acceptable? Welp, folks in their right minds think Nicole Arbour is still a receptacle. Hit the flip to see what they’re saying to her.