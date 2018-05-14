Twitter Had All The Confusion And Jokes About Chance The Rapper’s Scorching Hot Beyonce Take

Twitter Reacts To Chance The Rapper’s Hot Take

Over the weekend, one Chance The Rapper gave the commencement speech at Dillard University after receiving the honorary doctorate. During his speech, he talked about surpassing our heroes and being better than our previous generations. Good point. But, he went on to spout off his own hot take, saying that Beyonce’s Coachella performance was better than any performance Michael Jackson has ever done.

Um. Okay. We get what he was trying to say but he couldn’t come up with a better example? Twitter had a LOT of thoughts on the matter.

Chance the Rapper chose to lecture on why Beyoncé is a better performer than Michael Jackson instead of giving a proper commencement speech? He's as lame as Kanye. Donkey of the day — Ste|Lar (@SimplySassy1) May 13, 2018

What do you think? Is Chano out of his damn mind or does he have something here?