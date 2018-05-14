Peachy Pregnancy: Guess Which #RHOA Affiliate Is Expecting
- By Bossip Staff
RHOA Star Announces Pregnancy
A certain “friend of the show” on RHOA is expecting her first child.
This lovely lady was the subject of controversy that culminated during a recent reunion. She’s a newlywed and one of her “besties” (who seemingly backstabbed her) is coming back for season 11.
No, it’s not Marlo Hampton.
You know who this is…
It’s Shamea Morton.
During Shamea’s birthday dinner she and her hubby announced that they’re expecting.
Shamea and her husband wed in an extravagant African ceremony (in Africa) in 2017.
Congrats Shamea!