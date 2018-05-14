Raise The Banner: TDE’s Championship Tour Hits The Road And The Footage Looks LIVE! [Video]

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q and the rest of the TDE regime have hit the road to embark upon their Championship Tour.

Today, we get some of the first looks at the sets and the crowd reaction and it looks absolutely insane!

Will you be in the building when TDE comes to your city??? If so, you should cop tickets HERE.

