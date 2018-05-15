Desperado: Amber Rose Optimistically Chases 21 Savage To Miami To Profess Her Love, But Did He Knife Back?

Amber Rose Goes To Claim Ex-Boyfriend 21 Savage In Miami

Amber Rose is ready to get back with her “soulmate” 21 Savage and she traveled 3,000 miles to let him know it’s real — allegedly. A source close to Amber confirms she went out of her way from Los Angeles to confront her tatted up lover while he attended Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami. But what did 21 do after Amber popped up on him? Apparently, he wasn’t ready to reconcile according to the insider.

Poor Ambs! That’s when Amber resorted to plan B, socializing with friends and other artists and then posted up photos with yarn headed rapper Lil Pump.

Amber seemed to have just been enjoying herself after rejection but stories popped up about her dating Lil Pump and 21 did not like that AT ALL our source tells us. Amber is on social media professing her love for her ex-boy toy, saying the photo was NOTHING. Do you think he will finally listen to her???

I Love this man so much. I know the Internet portrays me to be some heartless person or they feel like I’m incapable of love but I love him so hard. He is not only one of the most talented people I have ever met but he is so real, humble and smart as hell. I don’t care who you see me in a picture with or who the Internet associates me with because The Internet is fake af and they pull stories out of their asses for click bait. It’s the price of fame I guess but it’s not real life because in real life Shayaa is my heart and soul. He’s the only one that has ever supported my Slutwalk and my feminist views with no fucks given. He loves my son and I love his Three beautiful children so much. God brings people in ur life for a reason and God brought me him. I don’t care if you call me Thirsty, a hoe, a gold digger or whatever df else. I love him. Put ur pride to the side and tell the person you really love how much they mean to you today because life is too short to care about what anyone else says ❤

Welp! 21 responds to Amber’s plea to be a couple once again after the flip!