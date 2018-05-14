Bardi Byke: Cardi B Returns To Twitter To Address Nya Lee And Other Feather-Flappin’ Opps
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Galtiscopio
Cardi B And Nya Lee Exchange Words On Twitter
Cardi B shut down her social media last night after doing 280-character battle with the insufferable troll known as Azealia Banks. Probably a good move considering she’s pregnant as hell and doesn’t need the stress. But alas, young Belcalis couldn’t hold water, no pun intended…
A few hours ago, reality whatever-the-f**k Nya Lee took to Instagram to air out a DM argument she got into with Cardi B…last month. 40 days ago.
You know I spent hours fighting with myself on whether or not to even address this. It’s just so troubling to me that the same people we praise for women empowerment are the same ones tearing other up and coming female artists down. The media often times brushes things under the rug for their favs but this literally hurt me to my soul and I really understand now what It feels like to be attacked by the same artist you cheered on.
Cardi immediately reneged on her online hiatus and returned to Twitter to clap back:
For now I’m going to be fake and let everybody play me :relieved emoji: I’m going to let females that ask me for favors that comes to my face and say “I’m so proud of you” but throw shade under comments and insta stories get away with it!! If you don’t like me cool but don’t act like you do.
Flip the page to see the back-and-forth DMs.
On the next page, see the rest of Cardi’s now-deleted Twitter rant.
Nya Lee responds, keep flipping.