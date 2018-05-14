Bardi Byke: Cardi B Returns To Twitter To Address Nya Lee And Other Feather-Flappin’ Opps

Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Galtiscopio

Cardi B And Nya Lee Exchange Words On Twitter

Cardi B shut down her social media last night after doing 280-character battle with the insufferable troll known as Azealia Banks. Probably a good move considering she’s pregnant as hell and doesn’t need the stress. But alas, young Belcalis couldn’t hold water, no pun intended…

A few hours ago, reality whatever-the-f**k Nya Lee took to Instagram to air out a DM argument she got into with Cardi B…last month. 40 days ago.

Cardi immediately reneged on her online hiatus and returned to Twitter to clap back:

For now I’m going to be fake and let everybody play me :relieved emoji: I’m going to let females that ask me for favors that comes to my face and say “I’m so proud of you” but throw shade under comments and insta stories get away with it!! If you don’t like me cool but don’t act like you do.

