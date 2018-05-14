God Bless You, Brokey: Nicki Minaj Is Astounded To Learn That None Of The Men In The Club Have Financial Means
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post
Nicki Minaj Can’t Believe Men In Club LIV Are Broke
Imagine you’re Nicki Minaj, one of the most powerful and desirable women in the world, and you go to a party where it appears that all of the men have bus passes and sleep on they momma couch.
This was the flabbergasting situation that Onika Tanya Maraj found herself in the other night at Club LIV in Miami.
THE LOOK ON HER FACE! LMFAOOOOOO!