Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day Solo While Tristan Thompson Kicks It With Friends

Khloe Kardashian Brings In Mother’s Day Without Tristan Thompson

Despite the fact that Khloe Kardashian is in forgive and forget last week mode and she and Tristan Thompson are “fully back together” these days, it seems that the baller still isn’t big on the whole “supportive partner and father” part of holding down a steady relationship.

According to Page Six, Khloe spent her first Mother’s Day alone in Cleveland, sending out precious snaps of her baby girl True on her one-month birthday and staying in while Tristan was in Boston facing off against the Celtics alongside the rest of the Cavaliers in Boston. But instead of rushing home to be with his ladies after the game, Tristan chose to spend the remainder of the evening out on the town with teammate Jordan Clarkson — who, ironically, used to date Kendall Jenner.

Sounds like a rough way to jump into your first-ever mother-focused holiday, but if she’s content…we guess we won’t question it.

So how did Tristan’s other baby mama spend her second-ever Mother’s day? Well, Jordan Craig finished a castle-themed playroom for her little Prince, and spent the rest of the day cuddling up with other fly mamas and beautiful babies, including her cousin Eniko and little Kenzo Hart.

Splash/Getty/Instagram