LHHATL: Back To Our Regularly Scheduled Programming Of Dragging Kirk And Calling Rasheeda Dumb

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Rasheeda And Kirk Are At It Again

Another week of LHHATL, another chance to call Rasheeda a fool and Kirk a horrible person. Erica Dixon came back to try to get Rasheeda’s life in order now that Kirk has moved back in, but not even that seemed to help. For some reason, Rasheeda is trying to get at Kirk’s baby momma/mistress/undercover lover but won’t address her man. And Kirk is being Kirk. Yes, he had a bit of tragedy this week, but that didn’t change how people feel about his actions with Rasheeda.

It’s all bad. And Twitter let them have it. Take a look…

