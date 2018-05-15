Oh You Musta Forgot? Erica Dixon Has Been Giving Us All Sorts Of Body Goals Since We Last Saw Her On TV

- By Bossip Staff
Erica Dixon Is Bae

If you watched Love & Hip-Hop last night, then you saw the triumphant return of Erica Dixon. She came to get Rasheeda in order with her Kirk drama. People loved how she brought that real back but they also noticed her bit of a glo up since last time we saw her. What’s been going on? Well, she’s been getting finer by the day.

I’m back biiiiiihhhhhhh!!!!!! #lhhatl

A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

Want proof? We got you. Hit the flip to see the best of her recent looks.

Decided to give my @klass6haircollection some color.

A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

Always pray before you play.

A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

Let me reintroduce myself………

A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

New drip by @ryanisstyle

A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

Showed up to the comedy show with #Klass #knowdat #facebeatbyme

A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

    Just being my own kind of beautiful. @klass6haircollection per usual

    A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

    I’m in the gym for real though. It does my body good.

    A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

    I’m just living on purpose.

    A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

    Always sitting pretty. 💜💜 @klass6haircollection serving per usual. 💅🏽

    A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

