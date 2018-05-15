I. Got. Codes, I Got Cooo-ooodes: Spurs Baller Dejounte Murray Denied Entry To Bougie LA Steakhouse Over Girlfriend’s Scantily-Clad Couture

Image via Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

NBA Player Dejounte Murray And Girlfriend Denied Entry To Mastro’s

As much as NBA players like a…certain type of woman, those certain type of women aren’t always welcome to these bougie azz Hollyweird hot spots.

According to TMZ, San Antonio Spurs baller Dejounte Murray and his girlfriend Jilly Anais were looking to grab a bite to eat at Mastro’s in Beverly Hills, but were denied entry because Anais’ dress was deemed too tight and too short, violating their strict dress code.

Fortunately, being a NBA player has it’s benefits. Dejounte spoke to the manager and the restaurant was willing to make a one-time concession.

Question is, if you were Jilly, or Dejounte for that matter, would you still want to eat at a place that basically called you a street trollop, unfit to dine at their high falutin’ establishment? That steak is good as hell, but still…

