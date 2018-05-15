Wakanda FOREVER (AND EVER): Di Bleck Pentha Pounced From The Big Screen To DVD & Sparked Hysteria

when the Black Panther dvd comes out on May 15th and you’re sitting there watching it knowing what happens to T’Challa in Infinity War pic.twitter.com/CCm4Oi5xqw — Infinity War Recovery Group (@iwrecoverygroup) May 8, 2018

Black Panther Hit DVD & Blew Up Twitter

After obliterating the box office and changing the whole entire cinema world, Black Panther pounced from the big screen to DVD, Blu-ray and Ultra 4K formats in a not-very-long-awaited-yet-HIGHLY-anticipated pop culture moment that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the Black Panther DVD release on the flip.