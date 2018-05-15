Exclusive: Gilbert Arenas Calls In Sheriffs To Collect On $110K Defamation Judgment Against Laura Govan

Former NBA Star Won Hefty Judgment Against Reality Star Laura Govan From Defamation Case

Gilbert Arenas isn’t playing when it comes to collecting on his six-figure judgment against baby mama Laura Govan after a judge ruled she spread a false rumor that he gave her an STD.

Recently, lawyers for Arenas filed a writ of execution against Govan, the mother of his four children, directing the L.A. County Sheriffs Department to enforce his judgment against her by seizing Govan’s money from three bank accounts, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

It was almost two years ago when a judge ruled that Govan had to pay Arenas $110,000 for his emotional distress after the judge found that Govan intentionally leaked false details to media outlets alleging Arenas infected her with STDs in order to humiliate him.

But the former “Basketball Wives” star must’ve taken her time when it came to paying the judgment, and Arenas apparently wasn’t having it and filed the writ of execution.

However, sheriffs officers weren’t able to make good on the writ because there was no money in the accounts listed under Govan’s name, according to the sheriffs’ department’s report on executing the writ. It wasn’t clear whether Govan actually drained the accounts before Arenas filed the writ or if she closed them prior to the filing.

We’ve reached out to Arenas’ lawyer for comment.