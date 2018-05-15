Seen On The Scene: Spike Lee, Naomi Campbell, John David Washington And More At The Cannes Film Festival Premiere Of “Blackkklansman”

- By Bossip Staff
Spike Lee screening of 'Blackkklansman' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Gigi Iorio / Splash News

Spike Lee Screens Latest Film ‘Blackkklansman’ At Cannes Film Festival

‘Blackkklansman’ premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Monday night and Spike Lee paid homage to the late Bill Nunn, who famously portrayed Radio Raheem in ‘Do The Right Thing’ on the red carpet. Pretty dope right?

Damaris Lewis, Jasper Paakkonen, John David Washington, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Spike Lee, Adam Driver, Corey Hawkins screening of 'Blackkklansman' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Splash News

Here’s the starring cast, Damaris Lewis, Jasper Paakkonen, John David Washington, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Spike Lee, Adam Driver and Corey Hawkins…

Winnie Harlow screening of 'Blackkklansman' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Splash News

A slew of models showed up at the premiere including Winnie Harlow

Bella Hadid Premiere of 'BlacKkKlansman' at the 71st Cannes Film Festival

Gigi Iorio / Splash News

Bella Hadid

Naomi Campbell Premiere of 'BlacKkKlansman' at the 71st Cannes Film Festival

Gigi Iorio / Splash News

And Naomi Campbell

Check out more photos from the premiere below

