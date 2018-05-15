Squad Goals: Erykah Badu Posts Up With Son Seven And Baby Daddy Andre 3000 For Mother’s Day Snap
It’s been a long time since Seven was this size! Andre 3000 made his second appearance on Instagram this week, this time in a Mother’s Day snap posted by ex-bae Erykah Badu.
Amazing shot right? The pair and their most beautiful creation — their son Seven.
Erykah also posted Andre’s new music on Sunday along with some explanatory notes (which he didn’t include in his posting).
New Music by andre3 stacks in my bio. He just joined us on IG. We gotta get him certified. @andre3000 says happy Mother's Day. This is André and his mother. (He looks like our son Seven here🖤)Sharon unexpectedly transitioned on his birthday just a few years ago. He was an only child . Shortly after, his father also transitioned . They were not still married…And both only in their 50s. (Above )This is the last conversation he had with his mama in text ( his words are in blue) . There are also lyrics to … He wrote a song to them.. . We don't deserve this . Link in my bio. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 I love you. we love you andre. This is beautiful. Your horn solo is haunting.
Do you think Andre will continue to make regular IG appearances?