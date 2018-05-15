Epitome Of Ain’t Isht Parents: 10 Children Removed From Squalid Home Covered In Feces And Worse

Image via Solano County Sheriff’s Office

California Parents Arrested For Neglect Of 10 Kids

It’s far beyond us how parents can abuse, neglect and have total contempt for their own children. We’ve posted about terrible moms and dads before, but these folks are all-time awful…

According to DailyMail, ten children from ages 4 months to 12 years were removed from the “care” of 29-year-old Jonathan Allen and 30-year-old Ina Rogers of Fairfield, California, the couple was arrested and charged with neglect and torture.

Rogers called the police to help find her 12-year-old son who was missing.

‘I just called because I needed help because my 12 year old son ran away. Kids get rebellious and that’s all that happened,’ Rogers said.

Rogers then described herself and her husband as “amazing” parents.

Police say that the bathroom was covered in unidentified feces and there was piles of garbage in each bedroom. They also noted that all the sheets and pillows were stained.

Here’s how Rogers tried to explain that.

She said the ‘squalor’ officers saw while investigating came from her tearing her house apart as she searched for her child. ‘I was afraid that I could not find him. Once that fear sets in, you don’t know what to do,’ Rogers said.

If our son was missing we’d probably s#!t ourselves too. But all over the bathroom floor and walls? Nah.

The father was arrested after interviews with the children. He was charged with felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse.

Special place in Hell for these folks. Pack light.