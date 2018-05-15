Destiny Will Arrive: Judge Sets The Date For Bill Cosby’s Potential Prison Sentencing

Image via Mark Makela/Getty Images

Bill Cosby’s Sentencing Hearing Set For September

Convicted rapist Bill Cosby will have to wait an excruciating four months to hear whether or not he’ll have to spend the remainder of his life in prison.

According to USAToday, a judge has scheduled the comedian’s sentencing for September 24 and 25.

Cosby was convicted on April 26 of three counts of sexual assault and is currently free on a $1 million bond.

If you’re wondering why it takes two days to sentence a man who has already been convicted, it’s because there will likely be MANY victim impact statements read. The words of women who have been affected by Cosby’s actions will ring loud and proud inside the Pennsylvania courtroom.

Cosby is facing up to 10 years per charge. How much time do you think Billy boy will get?