Check It Out! Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival Announces Daily Lineups

Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival announces daily lineups for the 3-day event in Downtown Las Vegas September 21-23. Now in its sixth year with a lineup uniquely curated to satisfy every music fan from around the world, Life is Beautiful sets the stage with a day-by-day lineup offering a taste of indie rock, hip-hop, R&B and EDM combined. Each day will bring thousands of music fans together to celebrate life and be immersed with some of today’s biggest artists.

Friday, Sept. 21

The Weeknd, Death Cab For Cutie, Justice, CHVRCHES, RL Grime, French Montana, Sylvan Esso, Daniel Caesar, The Neighbourhood, What So Not, Bazzi, Lane 8, DVBBS, The Presets, Robert, DeLong, Denzel Curry, Sir Sly, Ravyn Lenae, Elohim, Two Feet, Elderbrook, Hinds, Amy Shark, Wallows, Young Bombs, Mike Xavier

Saturday, Sept. 22

Florence + The Machine, Travis Scott, Galantis, N.E.R.D, Miguel, St. Vincent, Foster The People, Cold War Kids, Alison Wonderland, Blood Orange, Wolfmother, Gramatik, Flight Facilities, Sabrina Claudio, The Drums, Tribal Seeds, AJR, Party Favor, Sam Feldt, Welshly Arms, YUNGBLUD, Chet Porter, Knox Fortune, Morgan Saint, Brasstracks, Harry Hudson

Sunday, Sept. 23

Arcade Fire, DJ Snake, ODESZA, Tyler, The Creator, Bastille, Santigold, A$AP Ferg, GoldLink, Jungle, T-Pain, Cashmere Cat, First Aid Kit, Blackbear, SOFI TUKKER, Lizzo, LAUV, 3LAU, Superorganism, Mt. Joy, lovelytheband, FLETCHER, Mikky Ekko, Graves, Neil Frances, The Dirty Hooks, O Wildly.

2018 lineup video: https://youtu.be/EEMHV9wo3w4