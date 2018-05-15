Teacher Shot 6 Times, Killed In Mother’s Driveway Following Suspension For Fooling Around With Ex-Student

Image via Getty

Teacher Shot 6 Times After Relationship With Ex-Student

A Pennsylvania teacher was murdered in her mother’s driveway after being shot 6 times by an unidentified party.

According to CBSNews, 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo was fresh off a suspension from her school, Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, after she was found by police in a steamed-up parked car with a 17-year-old former student.

No charges were filed against DelTondo who told police she and the boy were “just talking because he was upset”, the suspect meeting became public knowledge after an anonymous email was sent to the school last October.

Later police would discover that the DelTondo had sent text messages and Snapchat privates to the boy.

Neighbors are shocked that she met such a violent death.

‘I don’t know why that happened. I really don’t,’ said Dan Casper, a neighbor, who described the 32-year-old as a ‘beautiful lady, friendly, knew everybody, talked to everybody.’

Sounds like the foulest of plays was afoot on this one. Playing with people’s kids is the easiest way to get got shot in the chest six times.