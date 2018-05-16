The Hood Life: Woman Hits Man With Bat Who Socks Her Up…Then All Hell Breaks Loose! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(GETTY)

An apartment complex brawl is going viral after a man was hit with the bat by a woman on camera. Turns out, 28-yr-old Samuel Smith was struck by a female after hiding his 16-yr-old niece in his apartment from a group of girls who were trying to jump the teen. Police say Smith refuses to press charges and was left with a huge lump on his arm from the attack.

FOX26Houston

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1641522/the-hood-life-woman-hits-man-with-bat-who-socks-her-up-then-all-hell-breaks-loose-video/
Categories: Catch Fade, Crazy Videos, Entertainment

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus