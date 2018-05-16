Ain’t Isht Daddies: Flo Rida’s Baby Mama Claims He Has Rejected Special Needs Son Since Birth

Flo Rida’s Baby Mama Puts Him On Blast For Never Meeting Son With Brain Disease

The mother of rapper Flo Rida’s special needs son is putting him on blast in a recent interview because she’s fed up with him being a stubborn pop. According to the Daily Mail, Alexis Adams, 34, said Flor Rida initially denied their now 19-month-old, Zohar Paxton. Reportedly he referred to him as a “evil f*cking child” and even allegedly turned his back on the baby when she brought him to a medical center for a paternity test. Flo was found to be his daddy.

She says the paternity test date was the only chance Flo Rida had to see his son, and he didn’t even give him a hug. Unfortunately, baby Zohar is living with hydrocephalus, a neurological condition which causes an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within cavities in the brain and his dad does cover his medical care but, his mom says that not enough.

‘Even after Zohar’s surgery, he hasn’t reached out to find out if he’s okay,’ she said. ‘I find it strange because Flo Rida is always involved in charities pertaining to kids. Being a single mom going to a lot of doctor’s appointments and not knowing what else your son might need is heart-breaking.’

Yikes! Alexis Adams is apparently using this as a public plea to get Flo Rida’s attention. Do you think it will work?

Fun fact: There was a 2012 federal criminal case against Alexis Adams where she was indicted for allegedly attempting to extort $200,000 from NBA coach Mark Jackson over naked photos he had sent her during their extra-marital affair while she was working as a stripper in New York.