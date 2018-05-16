Prayers Up: Ludacris’ Wife Eudoxie Talks Silently Miscarrying Baby This Year

Eudoxie Shares Feelings After Suffering Miscarriage

Luda’s wife Eudoxie is usually all smiles and little context, but the beautiful mother shared with fans that she had a serious loss earlier this year. She says she had a miscarriage, but says she doesn’t want the experience it to disract her from having gratitude from her present blessings.

Lord, I thank you for the gift of life. This year didn’t necessarily start off right for us. I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up. I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me. How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood? I’m sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude. When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith. My faith has been tested many times throughout my life but I’m only getting stronger. Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings.

Thank you God for your favor over my life. Thank you for my beautiful family and friends who have been so supportive. Thank you for another year!!

She is certainly strong for sharing. We are sending our hearts and some positivity out to Eudoxie and Luda at this time!