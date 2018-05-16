Freak’em Posts: The Real’s Jeannie Mai’s Post-Divorce Glo Up Is Simply Glorious
Jeannie Mai’s Post-Divorce Glo Up
If you watch The Real, then you’re familiar with Jeannie Mai. What you may not know is that she has had quite a crazy divorce. Her ex-husband announced that his new girlfriend is pregnant and Mai had to do some soul-searching. That included loving her body and putting on 17 pounds. And boy it looks good on her.
Her continued glo up has been great to see and we want to encourage her to keep it going! Yes lawd. Take a look…
On the left is the first time I tried on this dress, at a weight I've kept for 12 years, 103 lbs. Staying 103 came from my self control to lose "chubby" teenage weight and a stressful idea that my body was built to look best "thin". As I'm nearing my 40s, I realize that I've been thru so much shit mentally and emotionally, why the hell should my body be forced to suffer (from my over controlling ways) too? So 3 months ago I started a new eating plan and training program and gained 17 lbs. I don't have a weight goal..just a promise to be as physically Strong as I am mentally Indestructable 🙌🏼 So far I'm 3 months of eating more, (clean protein and saying Yes to carbs!!), lifting heavy weights (best therapy ever!!) and truly loving all of Me. Not sure where I'm headed but I know I'm gonna look the best I've ever looked because Im spending quality time on ME. Here's to Mai first #transformationTuesday. What tips you want me to share in my journey? Cuz I'm def learning now that a figure with curves offers interesting angles 🖤 #summerbodyhereIcome #leanmuscle #StrongisthenewSexy
In Biggie voice "it was all a Dream!!" but not today Satan last night was REAL!!! We won the Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host I'm legit in sweaty tears and lashes. PS Real Fam: me @adriennebailon @comiclonilove & @tameramowrytwo made a promise that IF we won we would come to work today looking EXACTLY like last night NO shower NO remove makeup, yup in full rachicity (Tam gets to brush her teeth) GET READY TO WATCH US LIVE AMERICA🇺🇸