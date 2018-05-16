Freak’em Posts: The Real’s Jeannie Mai’s Post-Divorce Glo Up Is Simply Glorious

Jeannie Mai’s Post-Divorce Glo Up

If you watch The Real, then you’re familiar with Jeannie Mai. What you may not know is that she has had quite a crazy divorce. Her ex-husband announced that his new girlfriend is pregnant and Mai had to do some soul-searching. That included loving her body and putting on 17 pounds. And boy it looks good on her.

Her continued glo up has been great to see and we want to encourage her to keep it going! Yes lawd. Take a look…