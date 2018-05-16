Dry Snitching: Ralo Calls From Jail Incriminating Himself Everywhere “I Didn’t Know It Was Wrong” [Video]

While speaking with Rashad Richey of ‘Real Talk’ #Ralo touched on having power and influence over his community, and his inspirations. #Ralo said #Jeezy was an influence on him but in the wrong way. Ralo noted “Other rappers of my generation at the time; they never told me I was wrong, they only told me ‘Let’s Get It.’ They only told me to do that, so I wanted to trap or die, I wanted the ‘let’s get it.’”

