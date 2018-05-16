Dry Snitching: Ralo Calls From Jail Incriminating Himself Everywhere “I Didn’t Know It Was Wrong” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
While speaking with Rashad Richey of ‘Real Talk’ #Ralo touched on having power and influence over his community, and his inspirations. #Ralo said #Jeezy was an influence on him but in the wrong way. Ralo noted “Other rappers of my generation at the time; they never told me I was wrong, they only told me ‘Let’s Get It.’ They only told me to do that, so I wanted to trap or die, I wanted the ‘let’s get it.’”
(GETTY)
Ralo has been snitching on himself for years. Back in 2016, the southern rapper told the police and the rest of the world exactly how he made his money, remember?
Someone needs to tell Ralo to keep his mouth shut until AFTER his trial. SMH