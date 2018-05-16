Dry Snitching: Ralo Calls From Jail Incriminating Himself Everywhere “I Didn’t Know It Was Wrong” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Ralo has been snitching on himself for years. Back in 2016, the southern rapper told the police and the rest of the world exactly how he made his money, remember?

Someone needs to tell Ralo to keep his mouth shut until AFTER his trial. SMH

