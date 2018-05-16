That’s What’s Up: Laura Govan With Daughters Showing Off Dribbles & Soccer Skills [Video]
Like Mother Like Daughter 🏀 The Game Of BasketBall Is In My Blood Something I’ve Had The Privilege Of Playing On Ever Level …. It’s More Then A Game … And I LoVe That I Now Get To Coach My Babies 🙌🏽 #InRealLife @iza_arenas0 #ProudMom And Shes Only 12! I Taught Her This & She Got It In 2 Mins 🤭 Shes A Lefty Too 👊🏽 i Am Her Best & First Teacher #ResponsibilitiesOfAMother 🐐 #OurHandelWarmUp 💪🏽
(GETTY)
Being involved in your kid’s school or sports activities is what is really popping. Too often we see these “celebs” who’d rather do red carpets and premieres instead of being at the park supporting their children. Props to Laura for coaching her daughter’s basketball team and putting her children in extracurricular activities instead of doing a reality show. That’s what’s up…
