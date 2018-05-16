Not Tyga, Not Tim – Travis: Kylie Jenner Addresses Stormi’s Paternity Once And For All

Kylie Jenner Posts Travis Scott Photo And Captions “Stormi’s Parents”

Every since Kylie gave birth earlier this year the internet has abound with theories that her boyfriend Travis Scott didn’t father the baby. First a ton of folks tried to make a case for Tyga fathering Stormi, then more recently internet detectives suggested Kylie’s former security Tim Chung was the father. Welp, Kylie has had enough. This week she posted a Met Gala photo of herself and Travis with the caption “Stormi’s Parents.”

Stormi’s Parents 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 14, 2018 at 9:37pm PDT

Do you think that will be enough to shut the internet up? Or is Stormi set to experience a lifetime of jokes the way Khloe has?