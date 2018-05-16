Elsewhere In The World: Pakistani Man Has Eyes Gouged Out By Family For Wanting To Choose His Own Wife

Image via Getty

Pakistani Man Has Eyes Gouged Out For Wanting To Marry Girlfriend

S#!t gets real in Pakistan when you try you scoff at tradition.

According to DailyMail, 22-year-old Abdul Baqi asked his father if he could propose marriage to the girl he had been dating. Initially it is said that the father agreed, and hours later father and brothers were holding him down and gouging out his eyes.

Narrating the tragic incident, Baqi said: ‘My father used the back of a spoon to take out my first eye. I saw my eye dangling out of the socket. He then used a knife to cut the veins.

B-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

‘When they removed my first eye, I requested them to leave me now. But they didn’t listen to me at all and removed the other one as well. ‘After they finished, I pleaded to them to please kill me now but they replied they want me be an example for other boys in the village.’

Tough crowd.

Oh yeah, least we forget, the men locked Abdul’s mother in her room so that she couldn’t stop them.

No thanks.