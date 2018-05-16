Milkshanked: Here’s What Happened When Nas’ Child Support Finances Spilled Online
- By Bossip Staff
Nas’ Finances Leaked & Riled Up Twitter
Good morning to you and everyone else except Kelis who isn’t satisfied with $8K/month in child support from Nas and wants MORE based on his finances that spilled online amid their nasty custody battle. Based on court docs, the legendary MC earns $175K/month with $76,834.04 going toward helping various family members including his father and rent. WHEW. He also listed $8 million in cash that set the scene for yet another messy court war, and yes, Twitter was ABLAZE.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Nas’ financial records on the flip.