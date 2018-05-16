Milkshanked: Here’s What Happened When Nas’ Child Support Finances Spilled Online

Nas is paying $8,000 a month for child support and Kelis has taken him to court because she wants more ??? pic.twitter.com/aFI4MngfEO — Kevin (@_kevinkaj) May 15, 2018

Nas’ Finances Leaked & Riled Up Twitter

Good morning to you and everyone else except Kelis who isn’t satisfied with $8K/month in child support from Nas and wants MORE based on his finances that spilled online amid their nasty custody battle. Based on court docs, the legendary MC earns $175K/month with $76,834.04 going toward helping various family members including his father and rent. WHEW. He also listed $8 million in cash that set the scene for yet another messy court war, and yes, Twitter was ABLAZE.

Wayament.. @Nas pays 15k a month for rent?… I just did a search and @DouglasElliman got a luxury 2 floor for 6k..um sir..you're paying mortgage money for nothing. Gawd…. 🙏 @kelis for pushing thru the foolishness. pic.twitter.com/DOZj7XJck4 — QC (@QuibbleCritic) May 15, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Nas’ financial records on the flip.