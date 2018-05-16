Award Worthy: DJ Khaled And Kendrick Lamar Lead The 2018 BET Award Nominations

- By Bossip Staff
The BET Award Nominations Recognize Kendrick, Khaled, And More

The biggest names in music, TV, movies, and sports will gather for 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles next month. The nominees for the night were just announced announced, and that’s got everyone think about how dope this year’s ceremony is going to be.

DJ Khaled takes the number one spot for the night–at least in nominations–with a total of six nods. That includes nominations for Video of the Year for “Wild Thoughts”, Album of the Year for Grateful, and the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice Award. Right behind everyone’s favorite DJ is Kendrick Lamar, who follows Khaled with five nods. The Compton emcee is making his mark in the categories for Best Collaboration for “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna, Video of the Year for “Humble”, and Album of the Year for DAMN.

Kendrick and Khaled aren’t the only talent with some possible sweep potential, though, both SZA and Migos trail K.Dot with four nominations a piece. Some other, notable nominees include J. Cole for Best Male Hip Hop Artist,Donald Glover for Best Actor, and Black Panther for Best Movie.

The 2018 BET Awards will air live 8 p.m. ET June 24 at the Microsoft Theater. You can peep the full list of nominees after the flip.

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N*E*R*D
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe x Halle

Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars f/ Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled f/ Jay Z, Future & Beyoncé – “Top Off”
Cardi B f/ 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana f/ Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar f/ Rihanna – “Loyalty”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody

Video of the Year Award 
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars f/ Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Migos f/ Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Video Director of the Year Award 
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award 
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GoldLink
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award 
Lecrae f/ Tory Kelly – “I’ll Find You”
Snoop Dogg f/ B Slade – “Words Are Few”
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp – “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA f/ Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Migos f/ Nicki Minaj and Cardi B – “MotorSport”
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

