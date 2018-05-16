Award Worthy: DJ Khaled And Kendrick Lamar Lead The 2018 BET Award Nominations

The BET Award Nominations Recognize Kendrick, Khaled, And More

The biggest names in music, TV, movies, and sports will gather for 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles next month. The nominees for the night were just announced announced, and that’s got everyone think about how dope this year’s ceremony is going to be.

DJ Khaled takes the number one spot for the night–at least in nominations–with a total of six nods. That includes nominations for Video of the Year for “Wild Thoughts”, Album of the Year for Grateful, and the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice Award. Right behind everyone’s favorite DJ is Kendrick Lamar, who follows Khaled with five nods. The Compton emcee is making his mark in the categories for Best Collaboration for “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna, Video of the Year for “Humble”, and Album of the Year for DAMN.

Kendrick and Khaled aren’t the only talent with some possible sweep potential, though, both SZA and Migos trail K.Dot with four nominations a piece. Some other, notable nominees include J. Cole for Best Male Hip Hop Artist,Donald Glover for Best Actor, and Black Panther for Best Movie.

The 2018 BET Awards will air live 8 p.m. ET June 24 at the Microsoft Theater. You can peep the full list of nominees after the flip.