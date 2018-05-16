Award Worthy: DJ Khaled And Kendrick Lamar Lead The 2018 BET Award Nominations
The BET Award Nominations Recognize Kendrick, Khaled, And More
The biggest names in music, TV, movies, and sports will gather for 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles next month. The nominees for the night were just announced announced, and that’s got everyone think about how dope this year’s ceremony is going to be.
DJ Khaled takes the number one spot for the night–at least in nominations–with a total of six nods. That includes nominations for Video of the Year for “Wild Thoughts”, Album of the Year for Grateful, and the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice Award. Right behind everyone’s favorite DJ is Kendrick Lamar, who follows Khaled with five nods. The Compton emcee is making his mark in the categories for Best Collaboration for “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna, Video of the Year for “Humble”, and Album of the Year for DAMN.
Kendrick and Khaled aren’t the only talent with some possible sweep potential, though, both SZA and Migos trail K.Dot with four nominations a piece. Some other, notable nominees include J. Cole for Best Male Hip Hop Artist,Donald Glover for Best Actor, and Black Panther for Best Movie.
The 2018 BET Awards will air live 8 p.m. ET June 24 at the Microsoft Theater. You can peep the full list of nominees after the flip.
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N*E*R*D
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe x Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars f/ Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled f/ Jay Z, Future & Beyoncé – “Top Off”
Cardi B f/ 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana f/ Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar f/ Rihanna – “Loyalty”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
J. Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars f/ Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Migos f/ Drake – “Walk It Talk It”
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GoldLink
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae f/ Tory Kelly – “I’ll Find You”
Snoop Dogg f/ B Slade – “Words Are Few”
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp – “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA f/ Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Migos f/ Nicki Minaj and Cardi B – “MotorSport”
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”