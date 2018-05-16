Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Facing New Assault Rap For Choking Out Fan At Mall (Exclusive Details)

Warrant Reportedly Issued For Brooklyn Rapper For Choking Fan In Texas

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s habit of staying in trouble may have finally caught up to him.

Authorities in Houston issued a warrant for Tekashi for allegedly choking out a fan inside the Galleria Mall back in January, BOSSIP can reveal. The alleged victim, Santiago Alberran, said he tried to film 6ix9ine, who throttled him – in front of his own mother – causing small scratches, when he tried to film him, according to the complaint.

Alberran said Tekashi’s bodyguards then surrounded him and the rapper yelled and cursed at him to erase the video. Fearing that he’d get hit again, he deleted the footage, the complaint states.

It’s not clear why the arrest warrant was issued May 10 – some four months after the alleged assault occurred.

This new legal trouble isn’t the first time Tekashi has run afoul of the law. Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pled guilty in 2015 to felony Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance after he admitted he was one of two men who were filmed abusing a young girl. The victim’s mother called cops after she spotted her daughter, who was under 17 years old, engaging in sexual activity with Tekashi and his co-defendant men in three separate videos online.

The “Gummo” rapper, who recently celebrated his 24th birthday on May 8, had not responded to the assault warrant as of Wednesday.

He is due back in court on the sex assault case next month.

Hit the flip to read Tekashi’s original sex abuse complaint: