It Looks Like Frank Ocean Is About To Star In Upcoming Film, ‘Ships Passing In The Night’

Frank Ocean Seems To Be Making His Way Toward Acting

It looks like Frank Ocean’s next venture might not have to do with music at all, but rather, a film. The Blonde creator appears to be starring in an upcoming movie titled, Ships Passing In The Night.

The IMDb listing for the Michael Kang directed film, was discovered by a couple different publications overnight, currently crediting Ocean in the role of “Kevin.” No character information is given for the Odd Future alum’s character, but the film itself is said to be centered around “one of the top male supermodels in the world.” It’s not clear on just how Frank Ocean will play into the storyline, or how big of a role his character Kevin has.

The summary for the film on IMDb states the following:

“Brad Bang is one of the top male supermodels in the world. Grace Sol is a passionate but fragile actress. Despite their growing, troubled relationship, after a series of rehearsals and one fateful night, Grace falls for Brad, only to realize that despite needing each other, their love is forbidden.”

The film is going to be directed by Michael Kang, whose previous film credits include Sundance-premiered The Motel and the Tribeca-premiered West 32nd.

It’s not known when this film is set to be released, but it is currently listed as being in pre-production. Whatever the case, it’s safe to say that Frank Ocean fans will be endlessly excited to see his acting chops whenever they hit the screen–but hopefully we get catch a glimpse sooner than later.