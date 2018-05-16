Bisexual Bardi Apologizes For Offending The LGBTQ Community With Rita Ora “Girls” Collabo But Then Proceeds To Call Herself THIS
Cardi B has spoken up in response to the backlash over Rita Ora’s song “Girls” which she’s featured on along with Bebe Rexha and Charlie XCX.
Cardi took to Twitter to apologize:
“Listen to “GIRLS” by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx,” Cardi tweeted Tuesday. “We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song. I personally myself had experiences with other woman, shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience.”
Rita Ora retweeted Cardi’s message and added some emojis. Ora issued her own apology on Monday
It gets tricky though because Cardi also apologized for not using the correct terms, but then turned around and used a term!
“I know i have use words before that I wasn’t aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community,” she admitted. “I apologize for that .Not everybody knows the correct ‘terms ‘to use. I learned and I stopped using it.”
Cardi says she stopped using certain words but apparently the d-word isn’t one of them…
Do you think Rita and Card were right to apologize? Or, considering they both have had experiences with women, should they be allowed to embrace the terms they see fit?