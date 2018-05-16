Bisexual Bardi Apologizes For Offending The LGBTQ Community With Rita Ora “Girls” Collabo But Then Proceeds To Call Herself THIS

Cardi B Apologizes For Bisexual Backlash Over “Girls” Song

Cardi B has spoken up in response to the backlash over Rita Ora’s song “Girls” which she’s featured on along with Bebe Rexha and Charlie XCX.

Cardi took to Twitter to apologize:

Listen to “GIRLS” by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song .I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018

Rita Ora retweeted Cardi’s message and added some emojis. Ora issued her own apology on Monday

It gets tricky though because Cardi also apologized for not using the correct terms, but then turned around and used a term!

