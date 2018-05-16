SMFH: Kansas City Firefighter Reportedly Seen Spitting On Toddler & Calling Him The N-Word Cleared Of All Charges

UPDATE: Kansas City firefighter found not guilty on all charges from Hooters incident >> https://t.co/oswzT7f6gj pic.twitter.com/Dl9cZDfK66 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) May 10, 2018

Firefighter Jeremy Skeen Found Not Guilty Of Spitting On Toddler

A Kansas City firefighter who was accused of spitting on a toddler at a local Hooters and calling him the N-word was recently found not guilty. As previously reported a KCTV 5 News story, stated that a man in Kansas allegedly berated a child who wandered away from a birthday party and spat on him. That person Terrence “Jeremy” Skeen also allegedly used the n-word when one of the boy’s relatives came to retrieve him.

Now KCTV reports that Skeen has been cleared of all charges despite two independent witnesses testifying that they saw and heard different portions of the incident.

Judge Cynthia Cornwell said that the witness statements were “incomplete and contradictory” and that the charges had not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Skeen was cleared of battery, assault and disorderly conduct charges.

The boy’s grandfather testified that while he was walking over to collect the 3-year-old, a restaurant patron told him that they saw Skeen spit on the child.

The grandfather also testified that he felt spit in the boy’s hair and “feared for his life” after Sheen made a comment about “having guns.”