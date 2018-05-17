This Sweet Black Graduation Proposal Has Twitter In A TIZZY (BUT WHY???)

Baby, I love you with everything in me..who would’ve thought we’d make it this far? 6 years ago I asked you to be my girlfriend in the halls of Dutchtown High and here you are today MY FIANCÈ! Congrats on graduating today! Now we can put all the things we talked about in play❤️ pic.twitter.com/hZhwDwa4ZK — JuicemanJames (@_JayClark_) May 11, 2018

Viral Prom Proposal Shatters The Internet

The internet can be a very bizarre and miserable place where a sweet proposal at graduation somehow spiraled into a never-ending Twitter debate over men overshadowing a woman’s moment. How we got this far into the ashy abyss, this fast, we may never know, but the growing hysteria over the now viral proposal shattered social media.

Peep the Twitter chaos over the viral graduation proposal seen around the world on the flip.