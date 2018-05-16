Had To Wait For Whiteness? Donald Glover Finally Gets The Nod For His Own Lando Calrissian Star Wars Spinoff Flick, This Is America

Image via Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Donald Glover To Star In Lando Calrissian Movie

For a small fee we could have told the folks at LucasFilms that there was literally NO need for a Han Solo flick that “co-stars” Donald Glover.

Donald Glover should have had his own movie from the jump. However, this is America.

According to ComicBook, LucasFilms president Kathleen Kennedy announced that Glover will indeed star in his very own Lando Calrissian movie during in interview with Premiere France.

“We think that the next spin-off will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian,” Kennedy said. “Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca but Lando will be next.”

You’d think with Glover’s huge rising popularity that this would be pretty obvious but hey, what do we know, we’re just Black folks with a keen eye for what’s poppin’ in pop culture.

Congrats to Donald Glover! We can’t wait to see it!