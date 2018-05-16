Christianly Coupled Up: Ciara Says It Was ‘God’s Timing’ When She Met Russell Wilson

In Christianly coupled up news…

Ciara Speaks On Russell Wilson Marriage

CiCi is blissfully and gushing on her super cute Christian coupledom with her baller hubby.

Ciara recently sat down for an ESSENCE interview about her PANDORA Shine collection that quickly turned into a mashup on motherhood and marriage.

According to Ciara, it was “God’s timing” when she met Russell after ending her engagement to Future. She also said that she focused on herself first…

“I took a moment to pause and to really reflect on the journey and where I was at that moment of even looking at love again,” she says. “I think that it’s really important for [women] to know exactly what we want and be clear about it and also be patient. “I didn’t know I was going to meet my husband when I did, and that was really a blessing and I believe it was God’s timing,” she adds. “But I was patient and was willing to be still for as long as I needed to have the best partner I could have in my life.”

and manifested her man by writing down exactly what she wanted in a mate.

“I’m a big believer in writing down what you want in general. I’m a believer in seeing it, speaking it, and writing it down,” she explains. “There’s something about the power of the tongue and the mind and you’re actually affirming it by writing it down.”

Clearly, it worked for her.

In addition to making headlines for her marriage, people can’t stop talking about an uber precious video of Ciara and her son Future Zahir turning up to some Michael Jackson.

Hit the flip to see it.