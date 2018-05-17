‘Anti’ Avon Lady: Here’s What Happened When Rihanna Announced ANOTHER Fenty Beauty Release—& No New Music

“Where’s the music, sis?!”

Rihanna Fans Ask Singer For Album Amid Fenty Beauty Release

Rihanna is preparing to take over the summer and drain wallets with yet another Fenty Beauty release.

Our favorite Bajan Bad Girl recently announced that her Fenty Beauty #SummerDaze and #SummerNights collection is dropping and will include lip luminizers and eye shimmers.

Unfortunately for her, however, some fans are STILL wondering when she’ll stop being the (exceptionally attractive and exceptionally persuasive) Avon Lady and drop some new music.

you look cute but um where's the music. pic.twitter.com/ElKb5MvseD — ɯǝǝɹɐʞ (@kareemfenty) May 14, 2018

Ms Avon, we want music — Ash 💧 (@SoIoAsh) May 15, 2018

LMAO!

Just give the people what they want Rih…

More of Rihanna’s Navy begging for more new music, not new makeup on the flip.