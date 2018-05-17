‘Anti’ Avon Lady: Here’s What Happened When Rihanna Announced ANOTHER Fenty Beauty Release—& No New Music

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

“Where’s the music, sis?!”

Rihanna Fans Ask Singer For Album Amid Fenty Beauty Release

Rihanna is preparing to take over the summer and drain wallets with yet another Fenty Beauty release.

Our favorite Bajan Bad Girl recently announced that her Fenty Beauty #SummerDaze and #SummerNights collection is dropping and will include lip luminizers and eye shimmers.

Unfortunately for her, however, some fans are STILL wondering when she’ll stop being the (exceptionally attractive and exceptionally persuasive) Avon Lady and drop some new music.

LMAO!

Just give the people what they want Rih…

More of Rihanna’s Navy begging for more new music, not new makeup on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus