Cakes By The Ocean: Draya Michele Flaunts Her Mint Swim Clad Culo In Miami

Draya Michele Suns Her Buns In Miami

While a gang of celebs were leaving Miami Monday following the Rolling Loud Festival this weekend, your girl Draya Michele was just arriving.

Miami ✈️ — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) May 14, 2018

The actress, model and swimwear designer was spotted Tuesday sunning her buns in a Mint Swim creation while laying out at The Shore Club Miami.

She also retweeted this shot posted on Twitter:

Hit the flip for photos of Draya in another skimpy Mint Swim number