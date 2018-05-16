Cakes By The Ocean: Draya Michele Flaunts Her Mint Swim Clad Culo In Miami

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Shore Club

Draya Michele Suns Her Buns In Miami

While a gang of celebs were leaving Miami Monday following the Rolling Loud Festival this weekend, your girl Draya Michele was just arriving.

The actress, model and swimwear designer was spotted Tuesday sunning her buns in a Mint Swim creation while laying out at The Shore Club Miami.

Shore Club

She also retweeted this shot posted on Twitter:

Hit the flip for photos of Draya in another skimpy Mint Swim number

Draya Michele in a pink swimsuit in Miami.

SplashNews

Draya Michele in a pink swimsuit in Miami.

SplashNews

Draya Michele in a pink swimsuit in Miami.

SplashNews

Draya Michele in a pink swimsuit in Miami.

SplashNews

