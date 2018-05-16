Oh, You Gon’ Cry: Watch The Moment Wrongfully Convicted Murderer John Bunn Was Exonerated After 17 Years

Image via Getty

John Bunn Exonerated Of Wrongful Murder Conviction

In 1991 John Bunn was convicted of murdering an off-duty correctional officer in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York. He didn’t do it. However, he spent 17 years of his life in prison. He was only 14 years old at the time according to NYDailyNews.

“They won’t admit I’m an innocent man,” said the emotional Bunn, now 41, as he clutched the hands of his lawyers in a Brooklyn courtroom. “Y’all had the wrong man this whole time and you have (someone) out there running free and y’all had no right to do what you did.”

Peep the footage of a grateful Bunn bawling and giving thanks to the Black woman judge who restored his good name.