Touche! T.I. Arrested After Cloddish Curmudgeon Ceases Entry Into His Gated Neighborhood

Ch2 was the 1st to confirm the breaking news about TI – Clifford Harris – arrested this morning. I just got my hands on the mugshot. Police charged him w/disorderly conduct & public drunkenness after an argument w/gate guard at his country club residence pic.twitter.com/hDIxrd0KcX — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 16, 2018

T.I. Arrested For Disorderly Conduct In Atlanta

“Cease curmudgeon!” is what we’re sure T.I. said early this morning after a surly security guard denied him entry into his gated community.

According to WSB-TV, Tip was arrested around 4 a.m. today outside of Henry County, Georgia’s Eagles Landing Country Club after he got into an argument with the guard on duty.

The guard refused to grant T.I. entry because Tip didn’t have a key and the Webster’s Dictionary adjacent rapper then called a friend (who also just so happened to have a warrant out for his arrest) and demanded to be let in.

T.I. also reportedly told the guard, “YOU DON’T KNOW WHO I AM?!” (which is a completely valid question) and the guard apparently said “no” and called the cops.

WSB reports that T.I. was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, his as of yet unnamed friend was arrested as well.

Tip was released after posting a $2,000 bail.

We’re sure Tip is preparing a looooong diatribe on the disharmonious dissonance he encountered with a privileged pasty guard who dared to disrespect the King!

We can’t wait.

*****Update****

T.I.’s attorney says Tip’s wife Tiny told security that T.I. should be let in “immediately” and the guard still wouldn’t allow him in. The attorney says Tip was wrongfully arrested.