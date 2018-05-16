Donald Trump: Poon Patron POTUS Repays Porn-Star Problem Practitioner Michael Cohen For Stormy Daniels Hush Money

Image via Image via Yana Paskova/Yuri Gripas-Pool/Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump Reveals Repayment To Cohen For Stormy Daniels

After months of dippin’ and dodgin’ the ongoing scandal with porn star Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump finally had to come clean, no pun intended.

The New York Times is reporting that Donald Trump’s financial disclosure has been released by the Office of Government Ethics today. The form shows that despite denying knowing anything about a payment to the aforementioned porn star, an NDA, or any of Michael Cohen’s activities, El Gran Cheeto did in fact repay his lawyer for making sure Stormy swallowed…her story.

Cohen is said to have paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

A footnote in the disclosure said that Mr. Cohen had requested reimbursement of the expenses incurred in 2016 and Mr. Trump had repaid it in full in 2017. It did not give an exact amount of the payment but said it was between $100,001 and $250,000.

All this is very shady considering that a debt to Cohen was not itemized on Trump’s 2017 financial disclosure that details debts incurred in 2016, the same year that Cohen paid Daniels.

Yet a letter accompanying the report sent to Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, from the government ethics office’s acting director, David J. Apol, said that the Office of Government Ethics had determined “the payment made by Mr. Cohen is required to be reported as a liability.”

Somebody has got some splainin’ to do.