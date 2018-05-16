The Men Of ‘Dear White People’ Are Back To Sogging The Drawls Off Of The Internet So Let’s Enjoy

The Fine Men Of Dear White People

‘Dear White People’ is back and absolutely killing it on Netflix. We don’t want to spoil anything but they’re coming back with a Season 3 for sure. This past season has everyone talking about the melaniny glory in the show. The women are fine as hell but let’s not forget the men, who are stealing scenes with abs and smiles and panty-melting goodness.

Take a look at four of the guys who have stolen hearts across the Dear White People scenes.