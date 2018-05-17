Meet Ajiona Alexus, The Alabama Bred Beauty ‘Breaking In’ With Gabrielle Union

Someone we actually like…

“Breaking In” Star Ajiona Alexus’ Best Photos

A 22-year-old actress is burning up the big screen beside a Hollywood heavyweight who can’t stop singing her praises.

Ajiona Alexus plays Gabrielle Union’s daughter in Will Packer/Union’s “Breaking In” that’s currently in theaters, and Gabby couldn’t be more impressed with the Alabama native.

She recently made Aijona her WCW…

Today’s #WCW is @AjionaAlexus! In our hit movie @breakinginmovie she plays my daughter, and over the course of filming, she became family. More on this triple threat below! pic.twitter.com/vX8hEch1uM — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 16, 2018

and said that she “had to have her” after seeing her work in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.”

Ajiona recently told TooFab that it feels “amazing” to be recognized like that.

“I was already a fan of hers, so to work with someone who I’m a fan of be a fan of mine is amazing,” said Alexus. “Me and her, we’re both real, down to earth, we’re both humble. We just clicked so well. She’s like my big sister right now. She’s somebody who I know is really there for me and has my best interest.”

On top of being a talented actress, Ajiona’s a singer whose stunning beauty has been shutting down red carpets.

She’s currently starring in season two of “13 Reasons Why.”

Mre of this beauty on the flip.