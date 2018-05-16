#RelationshipFailOfTheWeek This Woman Says Her Hubby’s Side Chick Sent Her Emojis Explaining Their Freaky-Deaky Smash Sessions
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Couples Court
Wife On Couple’s Court Says Her Husband’s Side Chick Texted Her
A woman on Couple’s Court With The Cutlers told the judges that her husband’s shady side chick had been texting her. Not only that, the woman sent her emojis and animations (a woman riding a horse, really) to confirm their freaky-deeky smash sessions.
