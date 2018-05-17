Still Got It: La Toya Jackson Hits Up Cannes Red Carpet After Alleged Health Scare [Photos]
- By Bossip Staff
La Toya Jackson Appears At Cannes After Alleged Stroke
La Toya Jackson strolled down a red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week for the film “Burning”, full of smiles. This is positive news, since allegedly she has had some health struggles. Previously, La Toya’s half-sister Joh’Vonnie Jackson claimed she had suffered a minor stroke.
La Toya didn’t seem to show any signs of health distress, just looking gorgeous.
61 and fine!
