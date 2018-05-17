That’s Sweet: Cynthia Bailey Talks Remaining Friends With Peter Thomas While He’s Out Here Thotting It Up

RHOA’s Cynthia Talks Relationship With Peter After Divorce, Peter Dances On Random Woman

Cynthia always has such nice things to say about her ex-husband Peter Thomas. In a recent interview that with Life & Style, that didn’t change at all. Cynthia talks giving her new guy, Will, the benefit of the doubt and touches on how she views her break up/relationship with her ex.

Being this easy breezy is probably why the 50-year-old still looks so goodt!

Cynthia: I kinda worked on that during the divorce. A lot of people expected our divorce to be ratchet, that’s just not me. It wasn’t in my spirit. We had a good run. I’m always gonna love Peter. When you love someone, it doesn’t always mean that they’re good for you. That love is always gonna be there, but the respect needed to be there. Interviewer: You’re like the Queen of amicable relationships Cynthia: I am! I’m starting a new thing there. I hope I get the credit for showing the world that you can break up with your boo and be friends with them.

Meanwhile, Peter is out here living his best single life! He was just spotted on live grinding on a bashful lady to some reggae. Peter is living!

Kudos to both of them for seeming genuinely happy after Divorce.