Peen Print Papi: Kevin Hart Tucks His Junk In Bright Blue Tights For Mountain Dew Kickstart Ad

Kevin Hart Dons Tights For Mountain Dew Commercial

Get ya mans! Kevin Hart took a major fashion risk while filming for Mountain Dew Kickstart. The comedian, 39, wore skintight neon lycra for the ad with WWE star ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund, 75. The unlikely duo have teamed up for a series of commercials for the drink.

In the first spot Hart yells: “Let me tell you something Mean Gene, I’m going to go out there and I’m going to leave it all on the mat, coz that’s what I do when I get it done, so I can do it.”

Kevin gave a statement about the ads saying:

“People always wonder what goes on in my head and I don’t blame them. There’s a whole lot going on in there folks, and now you finally get to see what pumps me up – spoiler, it’s me.”

What do you think? Are you Feelin this get up? Check out more photos below: