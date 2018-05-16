‘Deadpool 2’ Special Screening Brings Out Stars Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz, Terry Crews and Many More

Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin were among the stars at a special screening of their film, DEADPOOL 2, held in New York last night at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square. Also in attendance were a slew of other celebrities, including Ryan’s wife, actress Blake Lively, who was there to support her husband and the rest of the cast and creatives who worked on the project.

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

See below for photos!

And make sure to check out DEADPOOL 2, out in theaters this Friday, May 18!